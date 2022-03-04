First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $155.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.98 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.