MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,096.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 648.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,111.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,408.04. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,755.07.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.