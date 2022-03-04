Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $390,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:KNG opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.