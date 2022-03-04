Stifel Nicolaus Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $50.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

