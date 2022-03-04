Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
GAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.
Gaia stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $118.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.68.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
