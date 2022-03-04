Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Gaia stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $118.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

