Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BCOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brightcove has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $302.53 million, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

