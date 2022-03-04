Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,300 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the January 31st total of 1,078,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CPPMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

CPPMF stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.26.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

