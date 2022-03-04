CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Down 61.7% in February

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 1,443,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,535.0 days.

Shares of CVPUF stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. CP ALL Public has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

CP ALL Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

