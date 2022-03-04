Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $241.20

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 241.20 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 241.40 ($3.24), with a volume of 165828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.60 ($3.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.77) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 340.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market capitalization of £764.28 million and a P/E ratio of 140.00.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Niall Wass bought 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.20 ($10,732.86).

About Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

