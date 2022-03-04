Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.18

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 37776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 2,408.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 246,601 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $819,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

