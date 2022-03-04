Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 138,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 164,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market cap of C$12.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.
Portofino Resources Company Profile (CVE:POR)
