Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the January 31st total of 172,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 733,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CYTO opened at $0.91 on Friday. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

