AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,550 ($47.63) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.67% from the stock’s previous close.

AVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.38) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.32) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,760 ($50.45).

AVV stock opened at GBX 2,404 ($32.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.25 billion and a PE ratio of -190.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,906.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,403.75. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,331 ($31.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,242 ($56.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

