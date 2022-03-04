Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 177 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify stock opened at $640.75 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $964.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,297.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.