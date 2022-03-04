ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth about $270,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.