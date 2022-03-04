Brookstone Capital Management Sells 954 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 2,574 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $228,416.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

