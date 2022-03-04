iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,686,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.63 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

