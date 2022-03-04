Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.28 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 155.33% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,803 shares of company stock worth $5,180,424. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

