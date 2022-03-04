Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives $2.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREVF. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TREVF opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

