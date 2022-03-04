UBS Group Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $178.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.22.

NYSE SQ opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Square will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,504 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

