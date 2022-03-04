Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $11.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.72) to €12.10 ($13.60) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.