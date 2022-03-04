salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $330.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.51. The stock has a market cap of $201.68 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in salesforce.com by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

