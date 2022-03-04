Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $69.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.
TRGP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.
Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $68.45.
Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
