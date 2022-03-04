Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $69.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

TRGP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Targa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.