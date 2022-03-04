Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VOYA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,245,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after buying an additional 505,986 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.