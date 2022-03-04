Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $252.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.91 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

TGT stock opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.16 and a 200-day moving average of $235.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

