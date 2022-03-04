Amgen Inc. (AMGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.94 on June 8th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.94 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Amgen has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $232.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.