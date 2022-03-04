Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NRO opened at $4.66 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 132,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

