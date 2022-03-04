Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NRO opened at $4.66 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $5.30.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
