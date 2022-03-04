Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Points International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.
NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $271.22 million, a PE ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.
Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.
