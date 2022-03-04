Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS SUIC opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (SUIC)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.