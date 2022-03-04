Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SUIC opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

