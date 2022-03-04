StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

