StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.
Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
