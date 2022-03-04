Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NATH stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.44. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

