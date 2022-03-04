Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $83.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEAS. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
SEAS opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.28. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 156,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $1,124,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
