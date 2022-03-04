Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $83.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEAS. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.28. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 584.05%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 156,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $1,124,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.