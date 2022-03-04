StockNews.com Upgrades Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Buy

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Timken has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Timken by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,839,000 after acquiring an additional 84,989 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

