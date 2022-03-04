Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

