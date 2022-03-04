Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.56.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.
About Provident Financial (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
