PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $5.84 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

