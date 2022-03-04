$3.51 EPS Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.29. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of $5.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $13.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $15.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of DFS opened at $114.57 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 632.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

