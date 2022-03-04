Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $212.50

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.50 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 213.06 ($2.86), with a volume of 715648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

