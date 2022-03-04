Daniel Borges Sells 584 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Borges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

