Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:NQP opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

