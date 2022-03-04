Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace Sells 250 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $15,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

