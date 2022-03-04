Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the January 31st total of 349,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENSC opened at $1.13 on Friday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ensysce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

