Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years.

JEMD stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

