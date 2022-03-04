Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years.
JEMD stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.43.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
