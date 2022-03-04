Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $104.27 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

