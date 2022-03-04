Crust Price Reaches $42.40 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007383 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00075838 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.48 or 0.00288355 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

