Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Raised to $19.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE:OSH opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.03. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,583 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

