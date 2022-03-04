Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.
Mannatech has decreased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
