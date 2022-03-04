Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

Mannatech has decreased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mannatech by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mannatech during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter valued at $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

