Hive Hits Market Capitalization of $375.16 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002265 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $375.16 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004197 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000217 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 399,743,418 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

