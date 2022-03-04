EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,756,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,061,000 after acquiring an additional 45,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

