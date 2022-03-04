Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 111.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 168.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 296.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,435. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $420.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

