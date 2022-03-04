Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westpac Banking in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

